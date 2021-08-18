Uganda scraps ‘miniskirt’ law

Kampala: Uganda’s constitutional court has scrapped a controversial anti-pornography law whose provisions included a ban on wearing miniskirts in public, in a decision hailed by women’s rights campaigners on Tuesday.

The judgement, seen by AFP, said that the 2014 legislation, which had been dubbed the "anti-miniskirt law," was "inconsistent with or in contravention of the constitution of the republic of Uganda."

"Sections... of the Anti-Pornography Act are hereby declared null and void," Justice Frederick Egonda-Ntende said in Monday’s ruling, which also struck down the powers of a nine-member committee tasked with enforcing the law.

The legislation criminalised any activity deemed pornographic, from wearing short skirts to writing risque songs, and led to increased public harassment of women who wore clothing considered too revealing.

In 2014, Ugandan pop star Jemimah Kansiime was arrested for performing in a music video that showed her in her underwear. Currently on trial, she faces up to 10 years in jail, although the future of the case is unclear because of the new ruling.