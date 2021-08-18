Merger of UET College, PU Gujranwala campus: PU opposes proposal, UET favours

LAHORE:The UET Lahore is in favour of the Punjab government’s proposal for establishing ‘University of Gujranwala’ by merging its Rachna College of Engineering & Technology, Gujranwala with Punjab University’s Gujranwala Campus, but the Punjab University did not agree with the government over the proposal.

The PU administration in its response to the government over the issue maintained that the university administration was not convinced with the proposal so it decided to place the issue before the PU’s syndicate.

In a letter to the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab, PU Registrar Dr Khalid observed that the Punjab University had established its Gujranwala Campus from its own resources by purchasing the land, constructing its campus, recruiting its employees and faculty for the campus. “Moreover, students got admission in this campus to secure the degree from the PU,” the letter reads.

It is pertinent to mention that the HED Punjab in its August 6 letter had directed both the universities to prepare PC-I with inclusive of complete and clear details of revenue and capital components of the project, establishment of the University of Gujranwala.

“The UET Lahore’s Rachna College of Engineering & Technology, Gujranwala and the PU Sub-Campus at Gujranwala were to be upgraded into an independent University of Gujranwala. The district administration has been requested to identify the state land measuring around 200 acres for expansion of the university,” reads the letter. The establishment of a new independent university in Gujranwala was an unapproved scheme reflected at GC Sr No 331 ADP 2021-22 at an estimated cost of Rs3 million and with an allocation of just Rs300 million. The department’s letter clarified, “The CM has been pleased to direct that all unapproved schemes, including in ADP 2021-22, whose approving forum is PDWP, may be approved by the respective forum before August 31, 2021.”

However, the PU in its letter observed that the university’s syndicate meeting on December 11, 2004 had approved the Gujranwala Campus. The letter mentioned the University of the Punjab Act 1973 and observed that PU syndicate has the power “to transfer and accept transfer of movable or immovable property on behalf of the University.” Talking to The News, a UET senior official said that unlike PU the UET did not purchase land for its Rachna College of Engineering & Technology, Gujranwala and did not invest a single penny in its construction. The official, seeking anonymity, said Rachna College was made a constituent college of the UET Lahore in 2006 despite the fact that there was no such provision in UET Act, 1974. He said the government at time had assured provision of yearly financial support to UET to run this constituent college but that did not happen. “Every year we have been spending over Rs100 million to run the college,” the official added. He said UET VC Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar was also not in favour of a sub-campus situated far away because of administration related issues. “Therefore, the UET has no objection to the Punjab government’s proposal and would be happy to help the government in this regard,” he added. Meanwhile, Punjab University Academic Staff Association held its meeting on Tuesday and unanimously adopted resolutions condemning the Punjab government’s move to merge PU’s Gujranwala Campus for University of Gujranwala. The house urged the PU not to place any such item on the agenda of the PU syndicate.