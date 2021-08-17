India keeping mum as Taliban captured Kabul: Moeed

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf on Monday said that so far no country had made any statement against Pakistan. "This is our success," he said, adding that one should not rely on rumours.

Even India is silent and no one has talked about Pakistan, Yusuf said, adding that work on finding a scapegoat is still continuing, he said. He said that Pakistan is keeping a close eye on the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban consolidated their hold over the country two decades later.

A day earlier, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war. The astonishingly quick collapse of the government, with the Afghan Taliban taking over the presidential palace in Kabul Sunday night, triggered fear and panic in the capital.

Thousands of people were on Monday trying to escape Kabul with scenes of chaos as crowds gathered at the airport. The situation in Afghanistan is better now, the NSA said, adding that Pakistan is working to evacuate people from Kabul.

For this purpose a special cell has been set up at the interior ministry which will function 24 hours a day. He called for embassies of other countries in Pakistan to get in touch with the cell. Yusuf said that Kabul was captured by the Taliban much earlier than expected.

The National Security Adviser said that visa facilitation will be provided by Pakistan to the citizens of all countries trapped in Kabul, emphasising that Pakistan wants law enforcement and the implementation of human rights. "If anyone wants to get out, we will help," Yusuf said. He also said the World Bank and International Monetary Fund want to monitor Afghanistan from Pakistan.