Security upgraded in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The capital city police on Sunday upgraded security ahead of Ashura.

An official said the security at the entry and exit points of Peshawar and all the districts have been enhanced while many roads leading to the inner city, especially the routes of processions, have been blocked.

Cops from other districts have also been deployed in the inner city so no untoward incident happens during the last days of the Muharram.

All the cops have been directed to ensure wearing bulletproof jackets and helmets in the wake of recent attacks on the force.

The chief traffic officer, Abbas Majeed, has also directed the officials to ensure smooth traffic throughout the Muharram. The CTO directed the cops to launch a campaign against the tinted glasses and brandishing weapons to ensure peace during the Muharram.

“During the campaign against tinted glasses, pillion-riding and encroachment, traffic police have taken action against 9406 people in one week. Out of these 737 were issued tickets for tinted glasses, 7191 for pillion riding and 1478 for encroachment,” said spokesman for traffic police Shahab Khan.

He said the CTO also directed all the SPs and DSPs to ensure that no road blockade happens on alternate routes in case of closure of routes for the processions.