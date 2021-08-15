Swabi residents irked by power suspension

SWABI: The Shahmasoor Township was plunged into darkness for the entire night due to the suspension of power when a fault developed in the transmission line.

The power supply was suspended to the township at 9pm on Friday when the wind started blowing.

The wind, it was learnt, caused a fault in the transmission line, leaving the residents of the township without power for the entire night. The residents complained they had to spend a sleepless night.

The elderly and the children suffered the most. The locals also faced water shortage.

The consumers had expected that power supply would be restored soon. But the power came back the next day. Thanks to Pesco.

This correspondent contacted the Pesco lineman to know the reason for the power suspension, he replied, “I did not know about the suspension of power supply.”

When contacted, Swabi Development Authority lineman said he was not aware of any fault in the transmission line or suspension of power supply.

He said that no one worked at night and the power supply would soon resume.

However, the power supply was restored on Saturday at 9am after rectifying the fault.