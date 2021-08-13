553 traffic policemen deputed for Muharram

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has devised a special traffic plan for Muharram and decided to deploy more than 553 policemen including officers and jawans on the various routes of processions to avoid any inconvenience to the road users.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Karar Hussain has devised special traffic plan in connection with 995 ‘Majalis’ and 179 processions which was finalized by him in a meeting here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by SP (Traffic) Sarfaraz Virk, ASP (Headquarters), four As per plan finalized following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, 553 traffic personnel including one SP, four DSPs, 17 Inspectors will perform duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic and guide the road users to alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience.

The SSP (Traffic) has directed all DSPs to monitor traffic related arrangements on routes of processions in their respective areas and ensure proper parking arrangements on occasion of religious gatherings. He also directed to ensure availability of required items which may be used for diversion of traffic. Syed Karar Hussain directed to constitute a special squad headed by an officer of Inspector level which may open closed roads in case of any emergency.