Attacker among six killed in Plymouth firing rampage

LONDON: At least five people have been killed after a gunman went on the rampage in Plymouth on Thursday night before turning his weapon on himself.

Armed police, the Hazardous Area Response Unit (HART), National Police Air Service and around three air ambulances raced to the scene of the ‘serious and tragic incident’ in North Prospect following reports of ‘loud bangs’ and ‘gun shots’ in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area of the city, just after 6pm.

Several of the shooter’s relatives, including his mother, and unconnected members of the public are believed to be among the dead, with witnesses claiming a toddler had also been killed. Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called to a serious firearms incident in Biddick Drive, in the Keyham area of Plymouth at around 6.10pm today. “Officers and ambulance staff attended. There have been a number of fatalities at the scene and several other casualties are receiving treatment.