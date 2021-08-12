PDMA issues alert after rain forecast

PESHAWAR: In view of the Meteorological Department’s fresh spell of rain forecast, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued alert to the district administrations to take precautionary measures as strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from today and expected to continue till August 15.

According to the forecast, wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Dir, Chitral, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Tank, Karak, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan with occasional gaps from Thursday night to Sunday.

Heavy rains may generate flash flooding in some local seasonal streams of Shangla, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat and Kohistan during August 14 and 15. Heavy falls can also generate urban flooding in Peshawar. The heavy falls may also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

The district administrations have been asked to take all precautionary measures to avoid/minimise human losses and any damages to property.

All authorities concerned are requested to inform tourists about the weather forecast, ensure availability of all emergency services staff/machinery and other resources; keep monitoring local seasonal streams and in case of any occurrence share updates with Pesco and PDMA while all line departments should remain vigilant in restoring road links, said the PDMA alert.