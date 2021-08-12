SHC orders treatment of MQMâ€™s convicted activist Ubaid K2

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the superintendent of Karachiâ€™s central prison to ensure that convicted Muttahida Qaumi Movement activist Ubaid K2, underwent a medical check-up from a medical officer at the central prison and was treated for any ailment he might have.

The directive came at a hearing of appeals of MQM activists against their convictions in MQM headquarters Nine Zero illegal weapons cases. MQM activists Faisal Mehmood, Ubaid K2, Abid, Shabbir, Amir Ali, Mohammad Javed, Mohammad Amir, Mehmood Hasan, Imtiaz, Syed Kazim Raza, Abdul Qadir, Nadeem Ahmed and Mohammad Shakeel were convicted by an anti-terrorism court on April 23 having found them guilty of possessing illegal weapons. The ATC had handed down 10 to six yearsâ€™ rigorous imprisonments to the convicts.

According to the prosecution, Rangers raided Nine Zero on March 11, 2015, and seized a huge quantity of illegal weapons from the Khursheed Memorial Hall, an office of the party. The court issued intimation notices to the counsel for the appellants, Faisal Mehmood, Shabbir Ahmed, Nadeem Ahmed and Mohammad Amir, who were called absent during the proceedings.

Ubaid K2 sought time to appoint a counsel of his own choice prior to the hearing. On his plea for medical treatment, the court directed the superintendent of the central prison to ensure that Ubaid received a medical checkup from a senior medical officer at the prison and was treated for any ailment which he might have.