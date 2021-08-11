609 held for violation of Section 144 in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Action was taken against 609 people for violating Section 144 during Muharram, officials said on Tuesday.

An official said the traffic police issued tickets to 609 people during action against tinted glasses and violation of Section 144.

The government has banned pillion riding, tinted glasses, brandishing weapons and pillion riding.

The regular police and traffic cops have been directed to take action against those involved in violation of the ban.

The security has been alerted across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ahead of the Ashura Muharram and

police have been directed to ensure wearing bullet-proof jackets and helmets in the wake of recent attacks.

An official informed that all the policemen at entry and exit points, checkposts as well as those patrolling streets have been directed to wear bullet-proof jackets and helmets for their safety.