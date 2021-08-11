Pillion riding to be banned in Lahore

LAHORE: Pillion riding to be banned on 9th and 10th Muharramul Haram in Lahore, said Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Tuesday.

He said the pillion riding will remain banned on the 9th and 10th as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident during the processions.

The CCPO further said that mobile phone services will also remain suspended on the routes of the processions while the processions will be monitored through drone cameras. He vowed strict action against those found spreading anarchy during Muharram-ul-Haram