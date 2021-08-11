SHC restrains builder from raising illegal construction on amenity plot

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday restrained a private builder from raising an illegal construction on an amenity plot in PECHS Block 2.

The directive came on a petition of K-Electric against the illegal construction on the plot adjacent to the K-electric sub-station in the area. The petitionerâ€™s counsel submitted that due the illegal construction, ventilation for the sub-station had been chocked and there was imminent danger of a fire taking place there, which could huge damage to the vicinity. The counsel said the situation require immediated action and requested the court to order the demolition of the

encroachment.

A division bench, headed by Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, after the preliminary hearing of the petition, issued noticed to the Sindh Building Control Authority, the private respondent andothers, and called their comments on August 20. The court restrained the private respondent from carrying out construction work.

The court also appointed the Nazir as commissioner to inspect the site, verify if the illegal construction was being carried out by the private respondent on the amenity plot, and submit a report with regard to the nature and to extent of the illegal construction.