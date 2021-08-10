Five BLA terrorists killed in Quetta

QUETTA: Five terrorists of a Baloch subnationalist group were killed by the CTD Balochistan in New Kahan Marri Camp, Quetta, while they were heading to conduct a terror attack against a sensitive installation on Monday night.

According to the CTD spokesman, the police were tipped off about a BLA plot to carry out subversive action against a sensitive installation in Quetta. Pursuing the intelligence information, the CTD intercepted the terrorists in New Kahan Marri Camp, near Quetta, heading to carry out their plot and asked to surrender. But the terrorists attacked the police instead and in the ensuing shootout, five terrorists were killed, while 2-3 escaped, the CTD spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, two terrorists were identified as Khan Mohd and Jameel Ahmed while the identity of three others was being verified. Two SMGs, three hand grenades and two motorcycles were recovered from their possession, the press statement claims. Raids were being conducted to arrest the remaining members of the group. An FIR was lodged at the CTD Police Station, the agency spokesman said.

Earlier on Monday evening, terrorists hurled a grenade at a vendor selling national flags near the Eastern Bypass, ahead of the Aug 14 celebrations. The terrorist attack left the 25-year old vendor Amanullah, s/o Haji Abdul Fayyaz, dead and five passers-by injured. The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital and were identified as 30-year-old Mirwais, Hikmatullah, Rabbani and Humayun. Doctors described their condition as out of danger.