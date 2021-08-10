New slabs proposed, units to be increased for lifeline electricity consumers

File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Energy and Power Division has proposed new billing slabs for power consumers while increasing the units for lifeline consumers, though the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Chairman Tauseef Farooqui warned that the second phase of hike in power tariff will result in massive public uproar.

Earlier, during a meeting to devise the power policy guidelines for targetted power sector subsidies, the Ministry of Energy and Power Division requested increasing units of life line customers from 50 to 100. Similarly, they advocated that any power tariff hike must insulate consumers using upto 200 units. The power ministry officials told Nepra that those consuming up to 200 units monthly are the lifeline consumers who do not have any luxury appliances and require subsidy.

They called for creating a category of protected consumers keeping in view their six-month power consumption. They also wanted new slabs for consumers utilising 301 to 700 electricity units. After the hearing, the Authority reserved the verdict.

According to official sources, the Nepra chief expressed disappointment with the officials of the Ministry of Energy and Power Division, asking them to simplify the electricity billing. He told the ministry officials that they are introducing new slabs for power consumers while new tariffs which would deal a severe blow to the power consumers would be brought in the next phase. He said the government does not want to hurt the power consumers with excessive bills.

Tauseef Farooqui said Nepra was not satisfied with the technical problems and the increasing power distribution losses. Power Division officials told the Authority that the federal government would give subsidy to the lifeline consumers through the Ehsaas programme.The current plan would remain in place until all utilities and other financial activities of people were not attached with the CNIC [computerised national identity card].