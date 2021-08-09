TNFJ issues 16-point code of mourning for Muharram

ISLAMABAD: Patron of the Supreme Shia Ulema Board and Supreme Leader of the Nation Jafaria Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Mousavi Sunday announced a 16-point code of mourning for the coming Muharram 1443.

Speaking at a crowded press conference at the TNFJ headquarters in Rawalpindi, he said, “mourning is our lifeblood and fundamental right. We have not tolerated any kind of breach before and we will not do it now. We will take notice of intimidation of mourners from the Schedule Four and stop mourning inside Imambargahs”.

In order to ensure stability and annihilation of the enemy, he contended, remembrance of Imam Hussain should be kept alive. Mourning is the prayer of Fatima Zahra (RA). “Not to be afraid of the situation in Afghanistan. Great tyrants have disappeared. Zikr Hussain mourning still remains today. It should not be considered an insult to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), his family and his companions.

The government has not taken any action against those, who insulted the Imams of the Ahle Bayt,” he regretted.

Agha Hamid Mousavi demanded that no mourning processions should be stopped. In this connection, the government should abide by the agreement of May 21, 1985, punctuality and discipline should be observed in mourning ceremonies and mourning processions, effective arrangements should be made for lighting and cleaning of mourning places and procession routes and problems of mourners.

To a question, he said the acceptance of banned parties is worrisome: Terrorism took place in Bahawalnagar Imambargah because banned parties are participating in every government and peace committee meeting. “Aerial firing in the presence of the chief minister is a question mark: Pakistan is not a Shia or Sunni state but an Islamic state. Despite this, efforts are being made to impose one jurisprudence on another.

Maybe, the head of the curriculum committee was a biased person, which resulted in a biased curriculum. Terrorists participated in the AJK elections. They were made members,” he noted.

Explaining the points of mourning code, Agha Mousavi said the Anti-Terrorism Act and the National Action Plan should be implemented in letter and spirit so that Operation Raddul Fasad becomes successful.

Strict action should be taken against the banned terrorist groups, their facilitators and elders and no concessions should be made to them. No such order should be issued which would deprive the mourners and any citizen of their rights.

“No obstruction should be created in mourning ceremonies and mourning processions.

If there is any problem, God willing, the issue should be resolved amicably by concluding the mourning programme first. There should be no loadshedding during Muharram. The organisers of Majalis themselves should ensure security arrangements, ensure walk-through gates, masks and other precautionary measures,” he added.

Political activities should be avoided during Muharram, as, he emphasised, the holy month is attributed to the sacrifices of the martyrs of Karbala, so the media should highlight the events of Karbala from the day one to Ashura day, TV channels should avoid airing dramas, sports, music and training programs and newspapers should publish special editions.

Agha Mousavi demanded that the examinations being held in educational institutions during the 10th of Muharram be postponed. He said while the application of the Fourth Schedule on innocent people was tarnishing the image of the NAP, it was directly benefiting the real terrorists.

He said the mourning code is applicable to all schools of thought and followers of all religions. Rulers, mourners and politicians should follow the mourning code and thwart every conspiracy of the enemy.