Nawaz should return money or go to jail: Gill

FAISALABAD: The PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif should come to the country, return the money or go to jail, says Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill. Shahbaz Gill was talking to media in village 468 GB on the outskirts of Faisalabad. He said that Nawaz Sharif would have to submit original medical report in London. “They can't find a doctor who can make a report. If Maryam Nawaz had been there, she would have made a fake report by now,” he said. Shahbaz Gill said that after Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir, Imran Khan has announced the next stop in Sindh, which has caused a stir in the province. He said that with the arrival of Imran Khan in Sindh, looting would end.