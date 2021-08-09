TNFJ issues 16-point code of mourning for Muharram

ISLAMABAD: Patron of the Supreme Shia Ulema Board and Supreme Leader of the Nation Jafaria Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Mousavi Sunday announced a 16-point code of mourning for the coming Muharram 1443.

Speaking at a crowded press conference at the TNFJ headquarters in Rawalpindi, he said, “mourning is our lifeblood and fundamental right. We have not tolerated any kind of breach before and we will not do it now. We will take notice of the intimidation of mourners from the Schedule Four and stop mourning inside Imambargahs”.

In order to ensure stability and annihilation of the enemy, he contended, remembrance of Imam Hussain should be kept alive. Mourning is the prayer of Fatima Zahra (RA). “Not to be afraid of the situation in Afghanistan. Great tyrants have disappeared. Zikr Hussain mourning still remains today. It should not be considered an insult to the Holy Prophet (PBUH), his family and his companions. The government has not taken any action against those, who insulted the Imams of the Ahle Bayt,” he regretted.