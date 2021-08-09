Scattered rain, humid weather forecast

LAHORE: Scattered rain with humid weather was observed in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that monsoon currents were penetrating upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue during next few days while a westerly wave was also present over western and upper parts of the country.

They predicted that hot and humid weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Rawalpindi (Chaklala 30, Shamsabad 22), Islamabad (Zero Point 21, Saidpur 02), Narowal 17, Jhelum 10, Mangla 08, Gujrat 07, Murree 04, Gujranwala 03, Chakwal 02, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin 01, Dir (Lower 11, Upper 04), Malam Jabba 04, Parachinar 03, Takht Bai 01 and Bagrote 01.