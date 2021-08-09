Factory preparing counterfeit drinks sealed

MARDAN: The Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has unearthed and sealed a factory for preparing counterfeit beverages.

The official sources said the action was taken by the Food Safety Officers Sher Hasan Khan and Syed Salman under Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif special instructions. The factory was being operated in a house in the Mohib Banda area of the district.

It was preparing cold drinks and marketing the products after affixing the labels of the multinational companies on the bottles. The officials confiscated up to 10,000 litres of counterfeit cold bottles of the drinks and vowed to proceed against the culprits who owned the factory.

Deputy Director of the Food Safety and Halal Food Authority, Kamran Khan, said ensuring healthy and hygienic food supply to the people was a priority with the authority. The official said nobody would be allowed to endanger the health of the masses, adding action against food adulteration would continue unabated without any fear or favour.