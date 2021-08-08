Muharram security arrangements inspected

LAHORE : To review the security and other arrangements, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz visited Muharram procession routes and main Imambargah at Mochi Gate here on Saturday.

Officials said Shalimar Assistant Commissioner Tehneet Bukhari, Rescue 1122 district officer, officials of Civil Defense and traffic police accompanied the DC during his visit.

Agha Abbas Qasmi, Syed Amir Mehmood Shah and Syed Lal Shah briefed DC Mudassar Riaz about Muharram procession routes. Officials of MCL and LWMC also briefed the DC about anti-encroachment operations and cleanliness drives. The DC inspected the streetlights on the routes. He issued instructions to the MCL representatives to install streetlights in time. He directed implementation of corona SOPs during Muharram activities. He asked the administrators of Imambargahs to give awareness to mourners about following the corona SOPs.

Corona vaccination camps will also be set up on the routes of the processions, DC said, adding, Rescue, Wasa, LWMC personnel would remain active during Muharram. He directed the Civil Defense Department to remain vigilant and perform security duties during Muharram along with police.