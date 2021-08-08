LGH hosts 2nd Mechanical Thrombectomy Workshop

LAHORE : Modern medical science has made significant strides in elaborating causes, symptoms, and treatment in paralysis and now angiography is used to remove clots from blood vessels and help save patients’ life and recovery.

Moreover citizens have to take precautionary measures to prevent stroke so that they can avoid such situation to go in danger.

This was observed by Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar while addressing the 2nd Mechanical Thrombectomy Workshop held here on Saturday under the auspices of Department of Neuroradiology, Lahore General Hospital.

Medical experts while delivering lectures told that the main causes of paralysis stroke include high blood pressure and diabetes, as well as low body weight and mental stress can also prevent from this disease.

Prof. Al-freed Zafar said that every citizen has to improve his standard of living and increase his care capacity so that he can keep himself away from stroke.

He added that the Neuro Angiography Department of Lahore General Hospital has been equipped with modern medical equipments and now it is the duty of doctors and surgeons to update their professionalism as per the requirements of the time.

Talking to the media, VC UHS Prof. Javed Akram, Dr Umair Rashid Chaudhry, Prof. Mohsin Zaheer, Prof. Saqib Shafi, Prof. Athar Javed, Prof.

Al-freed Zafar, Dr M Wassay, Dr Hasnain Hashim, Dr Abu Bakar Siddique and Dr Saima Ahmed they told that smoking and alcohol should be avoided, as well as depression and stress can lead to stroke, which increases the risk of death by 55%.

They further said that excessive salt intake, high cholesterol and irregular heartbeat can also lead to this disease and people over the age of 50 need to be extra careful because they are at higher risk of paralysis threat.

Dr Umair Rasheed Chaudhary further said that holding such workshops enhances the professionalism of doctors. He said that all departments of Lahore General Hospital continue to conduct training workshops and this effort by the Department of Neuro Radiology is commendable.

Dr Nadir Hussain highlighted the aims and objectives of the workshop while senior professors gave various lectures on technical issues while presentation was also held in addition to session of questions answers.