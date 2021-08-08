Security guard commits ‘suicide’ in North Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man allegedly committed suicide in North Karachi on Saturday.
Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where the man was identified as 25-year-old Sada Hussain, son of Sanu Khan.
According to Sir Syed SHO Chaudhry Zahid, the man worked as a security guard in the area. The police, according to the initial investigation, suspected that he ended his life by shooting himself with a gun over unexplained reasons. He hailed from Larkana. The investigation is underway.