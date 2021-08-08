Kamal threatens to topple Sindh govt if ‘politics of hate’ continues

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has threatened to topple the Sindh government with the help of the public if the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) does not stop its “anti-Karachi and anti-Mohajir politics under the guise of democracy”, calling for an end to “politics of hate, and decades-long public deprivation”.

“When we can fight and eliminate the evil presence of a RAW-linked network from Karachi, so shall be the fate of the PPP-led prejudiced provincial government,” Kamal said on Saturday while addressing a news conference at the Pakistan House. He announced that his party would hold protests against the provincial government after 10th Muharram.

He claimed that the PSP’s untiring four-year struggle for the restoration of peace and tranquillity in Karachi by eliminating a RAW-linked network was to ensure the rule of law, with empowering people through their genuine and sincere leadership, and not to hand over the city’s control to Asif Ali Zardari.

“The PPP has practically transformed Sindh into Sindhudesh and Zardari’s personal dynasty. People from the rest of the country will soon need visas to come to Sindh,” he said.

“Those who can sell children’s medicines to mint undue money can also be used against the country for dollars. It makes no difference for them to be misused by either India or the United States or Israel.”

Kamal claimed that there was no doubt that the PPP was destroying Pakistan’s economy from within. “Despite everything being exploited by the Sindh government, the federation and the state are silent.”

He also claimed that every member of the PSP would protect every inch of Pakistan, especially the Sindh province, until the last drop of their blood.

He said the PPP calls itself a democratic party, but what it is doing in the name of democracy is very unfortunate. It does not devolve powers to the grassroots level or forward the Provincial Financial Commission’s share to district level despite receiving the National Financial Commission’s share from the federation.

He asked why one should not celebrate their joy and distribute sweets over “the dismissal of this corrupt PPP government at the hands of an undemocratic force”.

“Curse such democracy in which drinking water is not available, children don’t get medicines and education, people are unemployed and genocide is committed. At the behest of which undemocratic force is PPP installing hydrants and selling water for billions?”

Criticising the PPP for appointing its party leaders as administrators in Karachi and Hyderabad, he claimed that there was no constitutional or legal justification for it.

“If this is legitimate, as soon as the term of the prime minister or chief minister expires, instead of holding elections, administrators should be appointed in their place as well. If it’s allowed in Karachi and Hyderabad, it should also be allowed in the rest of Pakistan.”

The PSP chief said that those who ask Mohajirs to unite should answer if pickets will be erected across Karachi again if Pashtuns, Punjabis, Sindhis and Baloch do not unite again.

Mohajirs will be killed in the Kati Pahari, Lyari, Chakra Goth and Asif Square localities, while people of other ethnicities will be killed in Liaquatabad, New Karachi and other Mohajir-dominated areas, he added.

“Someone like Altaf Hussain will use Mohajirs against other ethnic groups, and the PPP will use Sindhis against Mohajirs in the same way it used them by forming Aman committees.”

He said the greatest strength of the PSP is that when they talk about Mohajirs, they do so not by making Sindhis, Baloch, Pathans and Punjabis their enemies but by including them.

“Whenever anyone does politics in Karachi on the basis of ethnicity, the biggest beneficiary is the PPP, because the PPP unites people under its banner on the basis of prejudice instead of its own performance.”