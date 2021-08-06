Five PhD degrees awarded

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degree to five of its scholars. According to details, Wasif Tanveer has been awarded PhD in the subject of High Energy Physics after approval of his thesis entitled “First Principal Approach to Investigate Ferromagnetic Aspects of Transition Metal Doped II(a)-VI(b) Compounds”, Mahira Afzal in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled “Effects of Channels of Communication on Female Literacy”, Mubashara Akhtar in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled “Effect of Target Methods of Assessment on Students” Academic Achievement in University Classroom”, Ameena Nasim in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialisation in Political Science) after approval of her thesis entitled “Geo-Strategic Significance of Pakistan-China Relations: Challenges for India in South Asia: 1962-2019” and Fasiha Altaf in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled “Awareness and Practices of National Professional Standards for Teachers (NPST) in Public Sector Secondary Schools of Punjab”.

join LGH: Four more professors have joined Post Graduate Medical Institute, Faculty of Amiruddin Medical College and Lahore General Hospital here on Thursday. They are Dr Tahir Rasheed, Professor of ENT, Dr Tayyaba Gul Malik, Professor of Ophthalmology, Dr Khizar Hayat, Professor of Urology and Dr M Fahim Afzal, Professor of Pediatric Medicine.