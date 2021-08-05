 
August 5, 2021

Photo exhibition on Youm-e-Istehsaal at HC

August 5, 2021

LONDON: On the occasion of ‘Youm-e-Istehsaal Kashmir’, the Pakistan High Commission London is organising a photo exhibition today (Thursday) to highlight the egregious human rights abuses against the Kashmiris in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press release, the exhibition will be held in the Marquee Area of the High Commission on August 5 at 11.30 am. “High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan invites the Pakistani community and friends of Kashmir to visit the exhibition and express solidarity with Kashmiris living under illegal Indian occupation,” the statement said.

