Rich tributes paid to martyred cops

The Sindh Police Department marked National Police Martyrs Day on Wednesday by paying tribute to police personnel who had sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar also paid tribute to the martyrs of the police department. In his message, he said National Police Martyrs Day is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives in discharge of their duty and to honour them for their ultimate sacrifices for which we owe an unpayable debt to their families.

He said that the Sindh Police have the honour to have valiant and dedicated officers who gave utmost devotion to public service, leaving legacies that will never be forgotten. “Those we honour today made the choice willingly and embraced Shahada. Let us bow our heads and thank all the martyrs of Sindh Police who have made our country so proud.”

Meanwhile, Fateha was offered and a floral wreath laid by the Sindh Police Department officials at the grave of martyred senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chaundhry Muhammad Aslam at the Gizri graveyard.

A guard of honour ceremony was held at the SSU headquarters in the wake of Youm-e-Shuhada, wherein senior officers and police personnel of the Security and Emergency Services Division participated to pay tribute to the martyrs of police. A contingent of SSU commandos presented the guard of honour. The senior police officers laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial and offered Fateha.

Moreover, on behalf of DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed, who has been in quarantine due to the coronavirus, the Commandant SSU laid a floral wreath at the memorial of martyrs.

Furthermore, Commandant SSU Zeeshan Shafiq Siddique met with families of martyrs and distributed gifts among them. On the occasion, the commandant said that the day has great importance to salute the sacrifices laid down by the martyrs in the line of duty. “This day also makes the families of the martyrs realise that the department will always stand by them.”

Conveying a message, DIG Security & Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed said that law & order in Sindh, particularly Karachi, had improved a lot and peace was flourishing in the province. “Keeping in mind the fact, we shouldn’t forget the sacrifices of the martyrs. They have given blood to restore the peace of the city.”

The families of martyred commandos expressed gratitude and said that they were not only remembered on Youm-e-Shuhada but were always supported and helped whenever in need. They added that whenever a country calls, their generations would keep on giving sacrifices for the sake of this beautiful motherland.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, paying rich tribute to the sacrifice of 2,355 policemen who laid their lives in the line of duty, said that they were our heroes and their sacrifices for the elimination of terrorism and restoration of peace as well as for tranquility would be written in golden words in the annals of history.

In a statement issued here from the CM House in relation to National Police Memorial Day, Shah said that our 2,355 policemen embraced martyrdom while fighting against terrorists and criminals. “Our police have always been at the forefront while fighting against terrorism, criminality and natural calamities,” he said. “Our 38 policemen, while performing duties at hospitals, Covid testing and vaccination centres lost their valuable lives too.”

The CM said that keeping in view the services of the Sindh police, their dedication and commitment to the people of the province, he had strengthened the force with the best salary packages and other benefits.

“My government will keep looking after the families of the shaheed policemen for which an appropriate mechanism has been evolved,” he said. He saluted the shaheed policemen and offered Fateha for them.

Karachi Traffic Police chief Iqbal Dara also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Traffic Police by visiting the houses of the martyrs and met their children. He also visited graveyards and

offered Fateha for the departed souls.