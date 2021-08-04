Palestine, Kashmir cause: PM calls for solidarity among Muslim Ummah

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called for solidarity among Muslim Ummah to support the Palestinian and Kashmir causes and stressed the imperative to resolve these long-standing disputes in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the OIC.

The prime minster said disputes like Palestine and Jammu & Kashmir are among the root causes of disaffection in the Muslim and Arab world. He called on Muslim countries to act collectively to counter growing Islamophobia, evident in different parts of the world.

He expressed these views during a meeting with an Arab Parliament delegation headed by its President Adel Bin Abdul Rahman Al Asoomi. The prime minister welcomed the delegation. While mentioning the historic bonds between the peoples of the Arab world and Pakistan, he emphasized the importance attached by Pakistan to peace, stability and prosperity in the Middle East region.

The president of the Arab Parliament thanked the prime minister for receiving the delegation. He appreciated the role Pakistan has played in support of the Muslim causes, including Palestine. He called for a unanimous approach to deal with regional and global challenges confronting the Muslim Ummah.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Republic of Korea of the Department of Rural Development and Administration (DRDA) led by Hur Taewoong, vice minister of the Department, called on the prime minister.

Welcoming the visiting delegates, the prime minister appreciated the multidimensional and friendly ties existing between the two countries. He commended the role of the DRDA in the development of agricultural technologies, provision of training and capacity-building of researchers and farmers and supporting sustainable development of agriculture sector in Pakistan. He said agriculture being the mainstay of Pakistan’s economy and especially considering its role in rural development, the sharing of experiences and technology by the Korean side in the field of agriculture would help achieve food security and improve the overall income of small farmers in the country.

The vice minister, who is on a two-day visit to Pakistan, lauded the importance of cooperation between Pakistan and South Korea in diverse fields and reiterated his country’s firm support to Pakistan in agriculture sector and rural development.