PPP, PML-N had offered me to join them: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said he challenged Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari on their corruption and formed a separate party.

Addressing the launch of defence analyst Ikram Sehgal's book 'A Personal Chronicle of Pakistan', he said that Nawaz Sharif was fond of cricket and by chance he became the prime minister. The prime minister said the real struggle of Pakistan is justice, this is the biggest jihad and when he wakes up in the morning he doesn’t think that he was going to work, he things that he was fighting jihad.

The prime minister recalled that when he came into politics, he did not know anything about Pakistan's politics, but he came into politics in the same way, while both the PPP and PMLN offered him to join them.

Imran Khan said that he had no knowledge of Pakistan's politics, neither his family was in politics. He said he had studied politics in university so he understood international politics, but every country has its own culture of politics, and “I had no knowledge of Pakistani politics and that is how I came into politics”.

“I was friends with Benazir, Nawaz Sharif was more interested in cricket and by chance he became the prime minister. I knew them personally so they both offered again and again, I was against their corruption and they both challenged at the same time then it happened when I jumped on the water and went straight down,” he said.

Imran Khan said that millions of people go to pay homage to our great elders Data Sahib, Baba Bulleh Shah and Baba Farid because they came for humanity, their whole life was for the betterment of humanity. He said that if any king came to any country then which leader or king was respected by the nation, why do we respect Quaid-i-Azam, as long as Pakistan remains Quaid-i-Azam's name will be taken with respect.

The prime minister said that there is so much potential in the country. “I had become the biggest name in Pakistan at that time, I did not need politics, there was no shortage of anything and before coming into politics, Allah had given me everything. I think if we fight for this country, God has given us a lot of potential in this country, we have performed in every field,” he said.

Imran Khan said that he himself had no idea that we have gold and copper reserves. “I had no idea how much potential we have in agriculture, Pakistan has 12 seasons so everything can grow here,” he said.