‘Rs900m received for construction of south Punjab Secretariat’

MULTAN: The construction of south Punjab secretariat is in full swing and the project would be completed in two years. South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar visited the under-construction site on Tuesday.

On the occasion, technical staff briefed him about the project. Talking to reporters on the occasion, the ACS said in line with the vision of the Punjab government, the secretariat would be made functional as soon as possible.

He said its construction would cost Rs 2.4 billion and initially, Rs 900 million funds had been received for the commencement of work on the project. He said quality material would be used in the construction of the secretariat.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad said the district administration was providing full support to the building project. The district administration has completed the land allocation and costing process in record time so that the said project could be started as soon as possible.