CCPO inspects mourning procession route

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited the Walled City to inspect around seven kilometres of the main mourning procession of Youm-e-Aashoor from Nisar Haveli at Mochi Gate to Karbala Gamay Shah. The CCPO was briefed there were 22 imambargahs of category 'A' and 1,190 majalis and 235 mourning processions will be held in the city division in Muharram.