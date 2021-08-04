CS reviews ADP implementation

LAHORE:A review meeting on Punjab government’s Annual Development Plan (ADP) 2021-22 was held at the Planning and Development Board. Chairing the meeting, Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik expressed his satisfaction over the current status of the projects and urged the departments to continue with focused efforts in their sectors to ensure proper utilisation of public funds. He applauded the efforts of the Planning and Development Board for stepping ahead in streamlining the procedures. He expressed his satisfaction with the performances of commissioners and deputy commissioners for implementation of the work-related guidelines of the chief minister.