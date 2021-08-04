Thalassemia patients being provided free treatment: Yasmin

LAHORE :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that creating awareness about the disease is the need of the hour. No previous government even thought of plight of Thalassemia patients.

“Its treatment was very costly in the past but now the government is providing free treatment to Thalassemia patients,” she was speaking as chief guest at a ceremony organised by Thalassemia Federation Pakistan and Sundas Foundation at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

Dr Hussain Jaffery highlighted prenatal diagnosis of Thalassemia, treatment facilities and measures taken by the government to address them. Dr Yasmin said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has not only promised Sehat Sahulat Cards but also allocated beds for Thalassemia patients, she added. The government has reserved Rs370 billion for health this year including Rs100 billion for Sehat Sahulat Card.

“State-of-the-art mother and child hospitals are being set up in Punjab. I greatly appreciate the Fatima Jinnah Medical University for setting up separate institutes for different diseases including Thalassemia”.

Meanwhile, Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a new EPI Centre in Shadman as well as launched polio campaign in 11 districts Tuesday. The minister said the campaign starting from 2nd August shall be conducted in 11 districts and so far 2.2 million children have been inoculated.