Uplift package for Attock to be announced: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that funds amounting to Rs360 billion have been earmarked for the district development package across Punjab in the budget 2021-22, as the development process has been extended to remote areas.

He was talking to the media after offering condolences to Sahibzada Amir Ahmed over the death of his mother in Basal Sharif, Attock. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul, said a handout issued here.

Provincial Ministers Malik Muhammad Anwar, Yawar Abbas Bukhari, MNA Maj (retd) Tahir Sadiq, PTI leader Malik Khurram Ali Khan and others were also present. The chief minister said a huge development package would be announced for Attock soon. He also announced naming Government Degree College Basal after Khwaja Amir Ahmed Chishti (RA). He said Basal would be made a model village and its residents would be provided with every facility, as Attock was his second home. The government has formulated district development packages according to the particular needs and requirements of every district, he said.

Meanwhile, in a statement here Tuesday, the chief minister said the opposition had no agenda for the country, as they are corrupt and their only concern is saving their booty. He said the past rulers did nothing for the public welfare, as corruption was rampant in their tenures. The country would have not plunged into a quagmire of loans had there been no corruption, the CM added. The public money was mercilessly wasted on exhibitory projects, he said and added that the nation supported across-the-board accountability, while PM Imran Khan was waging a war against corruption.