Local journalist files petition against PPP’s Nafisa Shah

SUKKUR: The Additional Sessions Court-II Khairpur on Monday summoned PPP’s MNA Nafisa Shah Jilani on August 9 in a petition against threatening a journalist with murder for reporting theft of millions of rupee worth of medicines from Civil Hospital, Khairpur. A Khairpur-based journalist, identified as Haresh Kumar through his counsel, filed a 22-A and 22-B petition claiming that PPP’s MNA Nafisa Shah Jilani, Tony Oad, officers of Khairpur Police and others had threatened to kill him. Meanwhile, on Monday Tony Oad and others, including the police officials, appeared before the court and submitted their written statements refusing the allegations.

The counsel pleaded the court that his client was threatened with grave consequences if he continued reporting the theft of millions of rupees worth medicines stolen from Civil Hospital Khairpur, which were recovered in a raid of an anti-corruption team at a private house and a medical store. He told the court that his client had reported involvement of some influential political figures and some members of the staff of Civil Hospital Khairpur in the theft on social media. Taking notice of the absence of Nafisa Shah from the court, the judge presiding over the Additional Sessions Court-II directed her to appear in person before the court on August 9.