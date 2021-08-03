‘Two-thirds of eligible people to be vaccinated by year end’

Islamabad:Around two-thirds of the eligible population will be vaccinated against coronavirus by the end of the current year, says Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid.

According to her, the government has administered a coronavirus vaccine to over 30 million people and will ensure the vaccination of more than 70 per cent of the eligible population by next December.

Dr Nausheen said around 2,600 COVID-19 vaccination centres and 3,000 mobile units are operational. She said unvaccinated people were highly vulnerable to the dangerous delta variant of the virus.

The parliamentary secretary said the fourth coronavirus wave was more deadly than previous ones and over 70 per cent of new coronavirus cases were of the delta variant. She pushed the people to get themselves vaccinated for their own and others' protection against COVID-19. She lauded the efforts of the government, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan and NCOC, over speedy vaccination of people and enforcement of SOPs.