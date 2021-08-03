Woman tortured to death by in-laws

LAHORE:A married girl succumbed to her injuries in hospital in Green Town police limits here on Monday.

Her family accused her in-laws of torturing her to death. Rimsha, 19, was admitted to hospital a few days back in a critical condition where she died. Her family alleged that the victim was tortured to death by her in-laws. Her autopsy report also confirmed torture marks on her body. The report also suggested that strangulation caused her death. The victim had contracted a love marriage.

INJURED: A woman was injured in a roof collapse in Raiwind City. After a rain, roof of a house on Sundar Road caved in. As a result, woman, Nazia, of 45 years was trapped in the debris. Nearby people called rescue teams who removed the debris and shifted her to a nearby hospital.

ARRESTED: Yakki Gate Police arrested a suspect for firing in the air. The arrested suspect has been identified as Laiq Gujjar alias Bobby Gujjar. He a few days back had uploaded a video displaying illegal arms on social media. A case was registered against him.

BODIES FOUND: Two bodies were found. A passerby spotted a body lying near a departmental store and informed the police who shifted it to hospital. Police said post-mortem report would help ascertain the cause of the death. The other body of a 45-year-old man was found near Metro Station of Muslim Town Mor.

TWO ASSAULT ATTEMPTS: Two incidents of attempted sexual assault on minor girls were reported in Badamibagh here on Monday.

In the first incident, victim, Z, of six years left her house to go a nearby shop when accused Salman Butt lured her to his house and attempted to sexually assault her. When she raised hue and cry, the accused pushed her out of the house. In the second incident, a seven years old girl, L, was playing outside her house when her three neighbours took her to their house and attempted to assault her. On her cry, nearby people reached there, but the suspects fled leaving the girl undressed. Police have registered cases.

FOUND MURDERED: A 55-year-old man was found murdered in Shahdara police limits. The victim identified as Muhammad Amjad was living alone in his house after divorcing his wife. His children lived abroad. He was chairperson of local Zakat committee. On the day of incident, he was found murdered in his house. Police said they were investigating the matter.