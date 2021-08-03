ICC has no authority on KPL

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has categorically said to the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) that the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) is a domestic tournament of Pakistan, sanctioned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

BCCI the other day formally wrote to ICC not to recognise KPL. President KPL Arif Malik told reporters that ICC had turned down BCCI’s plea. “ICC said to the BCCI that KPL is an internal matter of Pakistan Cricket. The whole world is making fun of India after the ICC response,” he said.

ICC’s regulation regarding the approval of an event, clause 2.1.3, clearly states that each national cricket federation shall have the sole and exclusive right to sanction the staging of domestic matches within its territory. Arif added that despite BCCI’s threats, the morale of the organisers league is high and the franchises are determined to participate in the league.