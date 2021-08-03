PHF awards central contracts to 16 players

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation on Monday made it clear that its policy of fitness and discipline will not be compromised.

PHF secretary Asif Bajwa told ‘The News’ that they were not satisfied with the fitness of the players and that central contracts will be given only to fit players. He further said PHF president Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has given final approval for central contracts to 16 players.

Earlier, Bajwa announced at a press conference here that there are five players in Category A, two in Category B and five in Category C. There are four players in the Emerging Players Category. Chairman National Hockey Selection Committee Olympian Manzoor Jr. and Head Coach Olympian Khawaja Junaid were also present on the occasion.

Bajwa told the media that the PHF had tested the fitness and skills of the players through an international standard fitness programme. Umar Bhatta, Mubashir Ali, Ejaz Ahmed, Ali Shaan and Abu Bakar Mahmood are in A category. Tazeem Al Hassan and Moin Shakeel have been included in B category. Goalkeeper Waqar, goalkeeper Abdullah, Aqeel, Umair Sattar and Roman Khan have been included in C category. In the Emerging Players category, there are Danish, Rizwan Ali, Obaidullah and Naveed Alam.

The performance of these players will be tested on a monthly basis. A category players will get Rs50,000, B category Rs40,000, C category Rs30,000 and Emerging Players category Rs20,000. National hockey team captain Rizwan failed to pass the fitness test.Others who failed the fitness test are goalkeeper Amjad Ali, midfielder Azfar Yaqoob, midfielder Rana Waheed, and forward Rana Sohail.