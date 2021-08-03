Cops accused of high-handedness

PESHAWAR: Residents of Dara Adamkhel have accused a station house officer and additional SHO of misusing their authority and demanded the government to transfer them from the area to somewhere else.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Monday, Amir Khan, Sardar Hussain, and Malik alleged that both the police officials had made life miserable for the people.

They alleged that the SHO and additional SHO were nominating members of the local jirga themselves, without taking local elders into confidence.The residents said they had apprised the police high-ups about the issue but to no avail.