CM’s aide says govt resolving traders’ issues

MARDAN: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan on Monday said the government would spare no effort to solve the problems being faced by the traders.

He was speaking a meeting of traders at the Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company Director Javed Khan Khattak, Economic Revitalisation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Project Director Munir Gul, Industrial Development Officer Nabila and others attended the meeting.

Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Zahir Shah briefed the meeting about the problems being faced by the business community.Abdul Karim said the government was trying to provide facilities to the business community, adding that all the promises made with the traders would be honoured.

He added the government announced a package of Rs10 billion to counter the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.Under the package, he said a businessman could avail up to Rs1 million loan on easy terms.

He added Mardan had mineral deposits and mines and these would be developed on modern lines. He said the government would provide loans up to Rs500,000 on easy terms to businessmen.

The CM’s aide added that it was the responsibility of the chamber to identify different clusters in Mardan for which the government would provide all possible help and guidance.“In order to get all these facilities, the traders should register with the chamber,” he said.

Earlier, Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Zahir Shah told the meeting that Mardan was an economically stable region where light engineering and carpentering units were functioning which were playing an important role in the country’s economy.He added that a separate industrial zone should be set up to support these sectors.Zahir Shah said that proposals had been submitted to the quarters concerned for the purpose.