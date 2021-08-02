Iran rejects Israel’s ‘baseless accusations’ over ship attack

Tehran: Iran on Sunday rejected Israel’s "baseless accusations" of being behind a deadly tanker attack off Oman, vowing to defend its interests after its arch-foe pushed for UN action against Tehran.

The MT Mercer Street, managed by prominent Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer, was struck on Thursday off the coast of Oman, in an incident Israel has blamed on Iran.

Two crew members were killed, a British security guard and a Romanian crew member, in what the US military and the vessel’s operator Zodiac Maritime said appeared to be a drone strike.