Uniform curriculum in schools from today

Rawalpindi: The uniform curriculum will come into force at primary level in Punjab's all public, private and religious schools today (August 2).

According to special assistant to the prime minister on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, the new education year in Punjab will begin with the implementation of the uniform curriculum at primary level.

He tweeted that the initiative was in line with the prime minister's vision and the most important agenda of the ruling PTI's manifesto.