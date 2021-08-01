1,140 staffers of MCR to be regularised this year: Sheikh Rashid

Rawalpindi : Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday assured sanitary staff of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi of regularisation of jobs and provision of accommodation on ownership basis.

Addressing oath-taking ceremony of newly elected union council members of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR), the interior minister said all 1,140 workers including sanitation staff of MCR would be regularized this year and flats would also be constructed at ‘Jhangi Syedan’ which would be allotted to the workers on ownership basis.

“Educated sons of the workers of MCR would also be recruited in Capital Development Authority (CDA) on merit,” he announced.

Pointing out flood preparation plan of the local administration, Sheikh Rashid said the administration including Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation, Rescue-1122, Police, Army troops and other departments concerned were on high alert to deal with any situation particularly in low lying areas of the city during monsoon rains.

“In case of emergency, all available resources would be utilized to help and facilitate the citizens,” he added.

To a question, he informed that the government was going to launch Nullah Leh project within 90 days.

The living standards of the residents of the localities adjacent to Nullah Leh would be uplifted as the areas would be declared commercial and the residents would be allowed to construct multi-story buildings alongside the Leh Expressway.