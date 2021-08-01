Brands offering Independence Day discounts to customers

Islamabad : With the start of August, different brands in the capital have started offering good discounts on dresses, shoes and other accessories as a part of upcoming Independence Day (August 14) celebrations.

Every year, famous brands offer good sales and discount offers on the occasion of Independence Day giving an opportunity to the people to buy good stocks for the next whole season.

However, some of the brands have started offering end season sales a little early due to the expected fewer customers amid restrictions likely to be imposed in wake of the fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“Buying summer dresses and other seasonal accessories at full-price has become difficult for the salaried class like us so we wait for such occasions to come,” Shaista Zaid, a mother of two children said.

Talking to this agency on Saturday, she said “We always buy clothes for ourselves and kids at the sales offered on Independence Day and other such occasions for the next season.”

Nosheen Tariq, a government employee said, “I follow all the brands on their social media pages and whenever I receive notification of discounts and sales on summer stuff, I rush immediately to buy these in bulk.”

However, online sales have made shopping hassle-free while saving us from visiting markets during the risks of COVID-19, she added.

Asad Ali, a retailer at a famous brand shop said, the reason for offering end season sales at this time is to sell maximum summer stock fearing of the expected restrictions of timings or days and less customers amid the COVID situation in the country.

He said, “We are also educating people to follow Standard Operating Procedures to stay safe from the virus and prefer online shopping while all our staff has been vaccinated to ensure the safety of the visitors.”