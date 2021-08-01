Single syllabi of Pre-1 to Class-5 from 2nd: minister

LAHORE : Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas has said Single National Curriculum (SNC) is being implemented from Pre-1 to Class-5 in public and private schools and Madaris across the province from August 2.

Speaking at a ceremony at Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED) Punjab here on Saturday, the minister said that mafias were against the implementation of the SNC but the government was determined to implement the same. He said SNC was vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan which was now being implemented from Pre-1 to Class-5 in the first phase from new academic session.

Murad Raas said that school teachers were being trained online through the Learning Management System. He said the incumbent government was utilising technology to facilitate schoolteachers and added ACRs system would also be shifted online like transfers.