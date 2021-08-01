CM orders urgent completion of drainage project

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for completing a drainage project in low-lying areas on an emergent basis, keeping in view rains in Lahore, Faisalabad and other cities.

The CM directed the commissioners of the divisional administrations and Wasa officials to utilise all-out resources for improving drainage facility in low-lying areas.

He said that all necessary machinery should be utilized for ensuring completing the drainage work in minimum possible time. He asked Wasa officials and administrative officers to complete the drainage work under their supervision.

He ordered for ensuring implementation of the water drainage plans and keeping traffic flow smooth through effective traffic management. He said that citizens should not face any traffic difficulties.

Usman Buzdar ordered the officials concerned to submit a report to the CM office after completing the project.

Meanwhile, a ceremony was held Saturday at CM’s office, in which commendatory certificates were distributed among those officers who exhibited outstanding performance during Eid-ul-Azha holidays. The Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was the chief guest of the ceremony.

The Chief Minister gave away certificates of appreciation to the officers whose performance was excellent during the sanitation campaign on Eid-ul-Azha. Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) took first place on the podium, Bahawalpur stood second and Sialkot was on the third position whereas in local governments, the performance of Gujrat and Okara achieved first and second position respectively. Usman Buzdar gave away certificates of excellence to Secretary Local Government Noor ul Amin Mengal, Commissioners of Bahawalpur, Multan and Lahore. CEO of LWMC Rafia Haider was awarded a certificate and a cash prize.

CEO Sialkot Waste Management Company Khalid Javed and CEO of Bahawalpur Waste Management Companies Naeem Akhtar also received commendatory certificates. Similarly, DG Local Government and Community Development Kausar Khan and Secretary Punjab Local Government Board Saira Omar have also received certificates.

Moreover, Certificates have also been given to Deputy Commissioners of Gujrat Mehtab Wasim Azhar, Okara Ali Ejaz and Sialkot Tahir Farooq, Chief officers of Municipal Corporations Okara, Gujrat and Borewala including Arham Nazeer, Qamer Zeeshan, and Akram Wahla, Additional Secretary Admin Local Government Wajid Ali Shah, Manager MIS Local Govt Nisar Ahmed, Section Officer (Companies) Aslam Nadeem and System Network Administrator M Adnan. Manager IT Abid Ali, PSO Secretary Local Government Asif Asad, PSO Provincial Minister for Local Government Anjum Hafeez, Social Media Focal Person Provincial Minister for Local Government Waqas Amjad and PRO Local Government Department Iram were awarded certificates of outstanding performance.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of the political and administrative team for taking timely and excellent sanitation arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. He said that performance is a key to win the people’s trust and the only way to earn goodwill for the government as well.

CM assured his full support to those officers who will leave no stone unturned in serving people. He stressed upon officers to discharge their obligations with the same spirit. He further stated that serving people is not only a duty but also a divine blessing.

The Chief Minister said that his political and administrative team worked hard on Eid-ul-Azha and got appreciation. Concerned officers need to be encouraged and appreciated for good performance. He congratulated the officers and said that this year on Eid-ul-Azha, you all won the hearts of the people with your hard work.

He said that the provincial ministers and the administrative team worked round the clock to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements in Lahore. He especially lauded the services of The Chief Secretary Punjab in this regard.

Usman Buzdar said that he is paying visits to each district for inspecting the sanitation condition and other issues. Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmoodur Rashid said that everyone showed excellent performance on Eid-ul-Azha under Punjab CM’s supervision and for the first time such excellent cleanliness arrangements were made in the cities of Punjab including Lahore.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the political and administrative team delivered according to the vision of CM Punjab and the people also appreciated their performance. Provincial Minister for Education (Schools) Murad Rass said that the sanitation arrangements were largely appreciated by the citizens of Punjab, especially Lahorites.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has achieved another milestone as the Mines & Minerals department has made a record collection in the head royalties for the financial year 2020-21 by collecting an amount of Rs 10.19 billion.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that for the first time in the history of the province, the Mines & Minerals department had collected the amount whereas Rs 580 million were received in the head of excise duty.

The CM said that the Mines & Minerals department had shown outstanding performance adding that the incumbent government had empowered every department and their secretaries to deliver.

He further stated that the strategy had yielded positive results as working independently improved their performance significantly as well.

He said that in the past the independence of departments was usurped through one-man-show and departments and institutions were destroyed with unnecessary interference.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in an incident of fire in a passenger van near Rajanpur. The Chief Minister has sought a report from commissioner and RPO DG Khan. Usman Buzdar directed a probe into the incident and said that a comprehensive report should be submitted to the CM’s office. He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families and directed the administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.