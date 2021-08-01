Male inspection officials barred from visiting girl exam centres

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) chairman Prof Dr Saeeduddin in a statement issued on July 30 has barred male members of the vigilance teams formed by the board and the Directorate of Colleges Karachi from visiting the examination centres for girls for inspection.

The BIEK chairman issued this directive after receiving complaints from girl candidates attempting the Higher Secondary School Certificate Annual Examinations 2021.

In their complaints, the female aspirants and examiners said male inspectors were paying sudden visits to exam centres due to which they felt uncomfortable. They reported that during the exam hours, they were often forced not to wear abaya and shawls.

The girls said the authorities should respect the privacy of female students and demanded that the sudden entries of male invigilators be stopped.

In a statement issued on Friday, the BIEK chairman said: “It has come to my knowledge that some male members of the super vigilance committee including members nominated by the Directorate of Colleges Karachi are frequently visiting girl examination centres. It is, therefore, advised that male vigilance officers and teams can visit only male examination centres in order to maintain the privacy of female students.”

The chairman also clarified that only female vigilance officers would be allowed to visit female examination centres. “The vigilance teams formed by the School Education and Literacy Department, the College Education Department, Commissioners, and the Directorate of Colleges Karachi would be bound to get prior permission from the board before visiting girls’ colleges or exam centres.”