Pashto writer Shah Wali Khan dies at 74

PESHAWAR: Prolific Pashto writer and founder president of Ittifaq Adabi Tolana, Sindh chapter, Shah Wali Khan Saiduwaal passed away in Saidu Sharif in Swat.

A large number of local residents, poets, writers, elders and fans attended his funeral prayer. He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

Pashto literary organisations have widely expressed deep grief and sorrow over his death.

He remained bedridden for more than three months as he was suffering from multiple health complications.

Born in a village in Saidu Sharif, Swat, he did his matriculation and then moved to Karachi in search of a job in 1965.

He did many odd jobs and also travelled to Iran, Afghanistan and Turkey and came back to Karachi after spending some time in Quetta as well.

Shah Wali Khan had deep love for Pashto, Persian literature and Arabic literature and had a good command over all languages.