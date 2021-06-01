Increasing exports

It is being said that the country’s economic growth is linked to a decline in imports and an increase in the country’s exports. Even though this claim cannot be completely denied, the government still needs to look into this matter. The country usually import raw materials from different European countries and from China and India. Importing from European countries is more expensive than importing from India and China. However, because of the trade ban that was imposed a couple of years ago, companies that would normally import from India are forced to buy raw materials from Europe and other countries. As a result, the final cost of Pakistan’s finished products is usually towards the higher side. It is unfortunate that the previous governments didn’t focus on using the country’s mineral resources to reduce its reliance on imports.

Since our products are available at high prices, they don’t dominate international markets. If we want to create the desired balance between our imports and exports, the incumbent government needs to utilise available resources to manufacture goods. This will help the country increase its share in international markets and brings its GDP growth rate to the desired levels.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad