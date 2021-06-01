No politics, justice should be done, says Jahangir Tareen

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen said on Monday there should be no politics but justice should be administered as promised since too much time had elapsed.

Tareen was talking to the media on the occasion of his appearance in court in connection with his and his son’s interim bail, which was extended till June 11.

“I have not met with any government functionary and we are contesting our cases in the courts.” He said: “New date is given on every hearing. Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised to mete out justice. All the friends have talked to the Premier. Ali Zafar worked out the report with hard work. It is hoped the report will soon come to public.” He added Zafar’s investigations had been completed but the report had not been made public so far. “We will talk openly when the report comes.”

He remarked the situation worsened in Prime Minister’s aide Shahzad Akbar’s matter due to case against PTI MPA Nazir Chohan. “Our friends will talk on opportune time in this regard. Justice should be done to us instead of playing politics with us,” Tareen said.

Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen on Monday got extension in their interim bail till June 11 from two courts in three cases, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with a sugar scam.

Earlier, the two along with their counsel appeared before Additional District and Sessions Judge Hamid Hussain on expiry of their interim bail. At the outset of the proceedings, the court observed that it did not have power to hear the matter any longer as a new judge had been posted.

The judge remarked that he was only empowered to fix the matter for the next hearing. The court asked the FIA officials about the progress made in the investigation so far.An FIA deputy director submitted that the investigation officer had been changed and it was a routine matter. The court observed that investigation officer could not be changed and a show-cause notice would be issued in this regard.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till June 11 and also extended the interim bail of Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen in two cases.Separately, the duo appeared before a special court of banking offences in connection with another case in sugar scam. However, due to non-availability of the judge, their bail was extended till June 11.